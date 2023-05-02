English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Meghmani Organi Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 564.63 crore, down 30.58% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 10:41 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Meghmani Organics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 564.63 crore in March 2023 down 30.58% from Rs. 813.37 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.08 crore in March 2023 down 57.86% from Rs. 106.98 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.25 crore in March 2023 down 43.57% from Rs. 163.49 crore in March 2022.

    Meghmani Organi EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.77 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.21 in March 2022.

    Meghmani Organi shares closed at 84.80 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.88% returns over the last 6 months and -32.16% over the last 12 months.

    Meghmani Organics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations564.63553.84813.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations564.63553.84813.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials261.85322.05477.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.732.341.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks65.3425.980.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.7925.1831.18
    Depreciation20.3715.8315.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses124.26116.90165.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.2945.55121.64
    Other Income8.5923.9826.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax71.8869.53148.24
    Interest14.5843.336.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax57.3126.20141.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax57.3126.20141.49
    Tax12.238.2834.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities45.0817.93106.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period45.0817.93106.98
    Equity Share Capital25.4325.4325.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.770.704.21
    Diluted EPS1.770.704.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.770.704.21
    Diluted EPS1.770.704.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Meghmani Organi #Meghmani Organics #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Results
    first published: May 2, 2023 10:33 am