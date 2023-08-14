Meghmani Organi Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 421.54 crore, down 46.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 421.54 crore in June 2023 down 46.17% from Rs. 783.08 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.29 crore in June 2023 down 122.2% from Rs. 113.95 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.49 crore in June 2023 down 104.95% from Rs. 171.65 crore in June 2022.

Meghmani Organi shares closed at 83.25 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.16% returns over the last 6 months and -33.85% over the last 12 months.