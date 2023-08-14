English
    Meghmani Organi Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 421.54 crore, down 46.17% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 04:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Meghmani Organics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 421.54 crore in June 2023 down 46.17% from Rs. 783.08 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.29 crore in June 2023 down 122.2% from Rs. 113.95 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.49 crore in June 2023 down 104.95% from Rs. 171.65 crore in June 2022.

    Meghmani Organi shares closed at 83.25 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.16% returns over the last 6 months and -33.85% over the last 12 months.

    Meghmani Organics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations421.54564.63783.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations421.54564.63783.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials204.04261.85474.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.340.733.85
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks98.0165.34-40.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.4728.7939.40
    Depreciation21.3620.3715.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses104.78124.26171.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-36.4663.29118.28
    Other Income6.618.5937.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-29.8571.88155.82
    Interest3.9114.589.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-33.7657.31146.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-33.7657.31146.49
    Tax-8.4712.2332.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-25.2945.08113.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-25.2945.08113.95
    Equity Share Capital25.4325.4325.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.991.774.48
    Diluted EPS-0.991.774.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.991.774.48
    Diluted EPS-0.991.774.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 04:00 pm

