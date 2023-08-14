Meghmani Organi Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 425.78 crore, down 45.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 425.78 crore in June 2023 down 45.65% from Rs. 783.41 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.50 crore in June 2023 down 131.63% from Rs. 109.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.08 crore in June 2023 down 108.9% from Rs. 169.46 crore in June 2022.

Meghmani Organi shares closed at 83.25 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.16% returns over the last 6 months and -33.85% over the last 12 months.