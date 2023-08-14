English
    Meghmani Organi Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 425.78 crore, down 45.65% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Meghmani Organics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 425.78 crore in June 2023 down 45.65% from Rs. 783.41 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.50 crore in June 2023 down 131.63% from Rs. 109.06 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.08 crore in June 2023 down 108.9% from Rs. 169.46 crore in June 2022.

    Meghmani Organi shares closed at 83.25 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.16% returns over the last 6 months and -33.85% over the last 12 months.

    Meghmani Organics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations425.78574.08783.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations425.78574.08783.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials204.04261.85474.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.581.196.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks101.6372.30-45.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.5731.6540.91
    Depreciation23.5922.5818.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses109.05129.19175.25
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-45.6755.31113.79
    Other Income7.018.6037.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-38.6763.91151.40
    Interest4.4715.759.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-43.1448.16141.96
    Exceptional Items--18.82--
    P/L Before Tax-43.1466.98141.96
    Tax-8.6412.8332.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-34.5054.15109.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-34.5054.15109.06
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-34.5054.15109.06
    Equity Share Capital25.4325.4325.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.362.134.29
    Diluted EPS-1.362.134.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.362.134.29
    Diluted EPS-1.362.134.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

