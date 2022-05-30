Megasoft Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.67 crore, down 11.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.67 crore in March 2022 down 11.38% from Rs. 15.42 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2022 up 676.23% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022 down 72.07% from Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2021.

Megasoft EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2021.

Megasoft shares closed at 43.75 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)