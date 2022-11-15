English
    Mcleod Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 361.04 crore, down 14.54% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mcleod Russel (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 361.04 crore in September 2022 down 14.54% from Rs. 422.48 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 132.32 crore in September 2022 up 2.38% from Rs. 129.25 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 208.08 crore in September 2022 up 14.23% from Rs. 182.16 crore in September 2021.

    Mcleod EPS has increased to Rs. 12.67 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.38 in September 2021.

    Mcleod shares closed at 28.25 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.18% returns over the last 6 months and -2.25% over the last 12 months.

    Mcleod Russel (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations361.04162.88422.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations361.04162.88422.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.463.7333.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-172.13-105.10-63.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost190.73182.78166.27
    Depreciation13.1213.4313.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses110.0774.58104.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax193.79-6.54168.54
    Other Income1.174.950.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax194.96-1.59168.93
    Interest40.8737.2036.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax154.09-38.79132.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax154.09-38.79132.66
    Tax21.77-7.363.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities132.32-31.43129.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period132.32-31.43129.25
    Equity Share Capital52.2352.2352.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.67-3.0112.38
    Diluted EPS12.67-3.0112.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.67-3.0112.38
    Diluted EPS12.67-3.0112.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
