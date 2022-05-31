Mcleod Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 254.24 crore, down 14.86% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mcleod Russel (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 254.24 crore in March 2022 down 14.86% from Rs. 298.63 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 192.93 crore in March 2022 down 67.96% from Rs. 114.87 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 116.38 crore in March 2022 down 27.07% from Rs. 91.59 crore in March 2021.
Mcleod shares closed at 21.65 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.09% returns over the last 6 months and -33.18% over the last 12 months.
|Mcleod Russel (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|254.24
|388.75
|298.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|254.24
|388.75
|298.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.27
|48.48
|37.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.83
|-0.74
|-2.37
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|169.67
|41.10
|139.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|134.34
|159.93
|121.86
|Depreciation
|19.52
|19.38
|22.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|51.90
|129.23
|106.98
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-135.29
|-8.63
|-127.11
|Other Income
|-0.61
|4.99
|12.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-135.90
|-3.64
|-114.56
|Interest
|34.78
|45.96
|37.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-170.68
|-49.60
|-151.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-170.68
|-49.60
|-151.76
|Tax
|22.25
|-6.02
|-36.89
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-192.93
|-43.58
|-114.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-192.93
|-43.58
|-114.87
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-192.93
|-43.58
|-114.87
|Equity Share Capital
|52.23
|52.23
|52.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-18.47
|-4.17
|-11.00
|Diluted EPS
|-18.47
|-4.17
|-11.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-18.47
|-4.17
|-11.00
|Diluted EPS
|-18.47
|-4.17
|-11.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited