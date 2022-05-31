English
    Mcleod Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 254.24 crore, down 14.86% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mcleod Russel (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 254.24 crore in March 2022 down 14.86% from Rs. 298.63 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 192.93 crore in March 2022 down 67.96% from Rs. 114.87 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 116.38 crore in March 2022 down 27.07% from Rs. 91.59 crore in March 2021.

    Mcleod shares closed at 21.65 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.09% returns over the last 6 months and -33.18% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Mcleod Russel (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations254.24388.75298.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations254.24388.75298.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.2748.4837.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.83-0.74-2.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks169.6741.10139.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost134.34159.93121.86
    Depreciation19.5219.3822.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses51.90129.23106.98
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-135.29-8.63-127.11
    Other Income-0.614.9912.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-135.90-3.64-114.56
    Interest34.7845.9637.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-170.68-49.60-151.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-170.68-49.60-151.76
    Tax22.25-6.02-36.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-192.93-43.58-114.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-192.93-43.58-114.87
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-192.93-43.58-114.87
    Equity Share Capital52.2352.2352.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-18.47-4.17-11.00
    Diluted EPS-18.47-4.17-11.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-18.47-4.17-11.00
    Diluted EPS-18.47-4.17-11.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2022 10:20 am
