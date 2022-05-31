Mcleod Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 254.24 crore, down 14.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 254.24 crore in March 2022 down 14.86% from Rs. 298.63 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 192.93 crore in March 2022 down 67.96% from Rs. 114.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 116.38 crore in March 2022 down 27.07% from Rs. 91.59 crore in March 2021.

Mcleod shares closed at 21.65 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.09% returns over the last 6 months and -33.18% over the last 12 months.