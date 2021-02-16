MBL Infra Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 56.93 crore, up 23.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.93 crore in December 2020 up 23.44% from Rs. 46.12 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.82 crore in December 2020 up 943.12% from Rs. 9.23 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.62 crore in December 2020 down 54.73% from Rs. 47.76 crore in December 2019.

MBL Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 7.43 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.88 in December 2019.

MBL Infra shares closed at 19.75 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 186.23% returns over the last 6 months and 375.90% over the last 12 months.