    Max Ventures an Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.73 crore, up 96.54% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Max Ventures and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.73 crore in March 2023 up 96.54% from Rs. 4.44 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.81 crore in March 2023 down 95.9% from Rs. 385.72 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.89 crore in March 2023 down 96.33% from Rs. 487.51 crore in March 2022.

    Max Ventures an EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 26.95 in March 2022.

    Max Ventures an shares closed at 200.60 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.67% returns over the last 6 months and 108.09% over the last 12 months.

    Max Ventures and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.735.884.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.735.884.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.742.261.93
    Depreciation0.820.650.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.581.622.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.591.34-1.12
    Other Income13.494.78487.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.076.12486.58
    Interest0.981.090.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.095.04485.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.095.04485.80
    Tax0.280.92100.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.814.12385.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.814.12385.72
    Equity Share Capital147.10147.10146.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.070.2826.95
    Diluted EPS1.070.2826.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.070.2826.95
    Diluted EPS1.070.2826.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

