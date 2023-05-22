Max Ventures an Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.73 crore, up 96.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.73 crore in March 2023 up 96.54% from Rs. 4.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.81 crore in March 2023 down 95.9% from Rs. 385.72 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.89 crore in March 2023 down 96.33% from Rs. 487.51 crore in March 2022.

Max Ventures an EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 26.95 in March 2022.

Max Ventures an shares closed at 200.60 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.67% returns over the last 6 months and 108.09% over the last 12 months.