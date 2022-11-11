English
    Max Ventures an Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.44 crore, down 92.71% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:01 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Max Ventures and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 27.44 crore in September 2022 down 92.71% from Rs. 376.32 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.43 crore in September 2022 down 71.58% from Rs. 12.06 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.25 crore in September 2022 down 77.89% from Rs. 64.44 crore in September 2021.

    Max Ventures an EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.82 in September 2021.

    Max Ventures an shares closed at 173.40 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 72.45% returns over the last 6 months and 13.00% over the last 12 months.

    Max Ventures and Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations27.4427.32376.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations27.4427.32376.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.06--240.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.953.957.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.534.4913.66
    Depreciation3.863.8813.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.5810.2054.45
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.464.8046.33
    Other Income5.936.244.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.3911.0451.00
    Interest5.453.5411.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.947.5039.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.947.5039.79
    Tax1.301.1514.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.656.3525.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.656.3525.58
    Minority Interest-0.22-0.06-13.52
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.436.2912.06
    Equity Share Capital147.09147.06146.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.340.430.82
    Diluted EPS0.330.430.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.340.430.82
    Diluted EPS0.330.430.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
