    Market Creat Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore, down 35.57% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 11:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Market Creators are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore in March 2023 down 35.57% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 238.41% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 40% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.

    Market Creat shares closed at 9.49 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.86% returns over the last 6 months and -3.06% over the last 12 months.

    Market Creators
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.221.141.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.221.141.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.430.350.45
    Depreciation0.010.010.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.190.931.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.40-0.150.19
    Other Income0.580.270.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.170.120.28
    Interest0.220.200.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.04-0.080.07
    Exceptional Items-0.04----
    P/L Before Tax-0.08-0.080.07
    Tax0.01--0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.09-0.080.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.09-0.080.06
    Equity Share Capital10.5010.5010.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.08-0.050.04
    Diluted EPS-0.08-0.050.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.08-0.050.04
    Diluted EPS-0.08-0.050.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 15, 2023 11:27 pm