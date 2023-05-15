Market Creat Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore, down 35.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Market Creators are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore in March 2023 down 35.57% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 238.41% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 40% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.
Market Creat shares closed at 9.49 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.86% returns over the last 6 months and -3.06% over the last 12 months.
|Market Creators
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.22
|1.14
|1.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.22
|1.14
|1.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.43
|0.35
|0.45
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.19
|0.93
|1.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.40
|-0.15
|0.19
|Other Income
|0.58
|0.27
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.17
|0.12
|0.28
|Interest
|0.22
|0.20
|0.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.08
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|-0.04
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.08
|-0.08
|0.07
|Tax
|0.01
|--
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.09
|-0.08
|0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.09
|-0.08
|0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|10.50
|10.50
|10.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-0.05
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-0.05
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-0.05
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-0.05
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited