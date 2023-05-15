Market Creat Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore, down 35.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore in March 2023 down 35.57% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 238.41% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 40% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.

Market Creat shares closed at 9.49 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.86% returns over the last 6 months and -3.06% over the last 12 months.