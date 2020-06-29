Market Creat Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore, up 16.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore in March 2020 up 16.91% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2020 up 32914.29% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020 down 14.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019.

Market Creat EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2019.

Market Creat shares closed at 4.70 on June 26, 2020 (BSE)