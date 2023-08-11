Market Creat Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore, down 15.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore in June 2023 down 15.91% from Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2023 down 33.02% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 up 25% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

Market Creat shares closed at 9.00 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.43% returns over the last 6 months and -14.85% over the last 12 months.