    Market Creat Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore, down 15.91% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Market Creators are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore in June 2023 down 15.91% from Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2023 down 33.02% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 up 25% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

    Market Creat shares closed at 9.00 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.43% returns over the last 6 months and -14.85% over the last 12 months.

    Market Creators
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.141.221.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.141.221.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.310.430.32
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.941.191.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.12-0.40-0.14
    Other Income0.260.580.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.140.170.11
    Interest0.240.220.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.10-0.04-0.07
    Exceptional Items---0.04--
    P/L Before Tax-0.10-0.08-0.07
    Tax--0.01--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.10-0.09-0.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.10-0.09-0.07
    Equity Share Capital10.5010.5010.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.09-0.08-0.05
    Diluted EPS-0.09-0.08-0.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.09-0.08-0.05
    Diluted EPS-0.09-0.08-0.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023

