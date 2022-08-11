Market Creat Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore, down 15.76% Y-o-Y
August 11, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Market Creators are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore in June 2022 down 15.76% from Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 up 54.63% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.
Market Creat shares closed at 10.57 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.77% returns over the last 6 months and 83.51% over the last 12 months.
|Market Creators
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.36
|1.90
|1.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.36
|1.90
|1.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.32
|0.45
|0.33
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.02
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.17
|1.24
|1.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|0.19
|-0.06
|Other Income
|0.26
|0.08
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.11
|0.28
|0.08
|Interest
|0.19
|0.20
|0.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.07
|0.07
|-0.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.07
|0.07
|-0.16
|Tax
|--
|0.01
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|0.06
|-0.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|0.06
|-0.16
|Equity Share Capital
|10.50
|10.50
|10.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.04
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.04
|-0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.04
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.04
|-0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited