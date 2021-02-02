Market Creat Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore, up 9.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore in December 2020 up 9.77% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020 down 1202.72% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020 up 160% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

Market Creat shares closed at 4.70 on January 14, 2021 (BSE)