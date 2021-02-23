Margo Finance Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 330.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in December 2020 up 330.91% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020 up 246.37% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020 up 262.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2019.

Margo Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.18 in December 2019.

Margo Finance shares closed at 8.50 on February 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 30.37% returns over the last 6 months and 30.77% over the last 12 months.