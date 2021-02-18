MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Manpasand Bever Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 84.49% Y-o-Y

February 18, 2021 / 07:11 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manpasand Beverages are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2020 down 84.49% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.67 crore in December 2020 down 2.42% from Rs. 26.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.62 crore in December 2020 up 17.54% from Rs. 4.39 crore in December 2019.

Manpasand Bever shares closed at 5.85 on June 29, 2020 (NSE)

Close
Manpasand Beverages
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations0.040.261.20
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.040.261.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.010.064.87
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.140.34
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.662.684.23
Depreciation17.9317.8921.60
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.351.414.18
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-21.91-21.93-34.02
Other Income0.360.060.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-21.55-21.87-34.00
Interest0.120.070.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-21.67-21.93-34.08
Exceptional Items-5.00-5.00--
P/L Before Tax-26.67-26.93-34.08
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-26.67-26.93-34.08
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-26.67-26.93-34.08
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-26.67-26.93-34.08
Equity Share Capital114.46114.46114.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.33-2.35-2.98
Diluted EPS-2.33-2.35-2.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.33-2.35-2.98
Diluted EPS-2.33-2.35-2.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Manpasand Bever #Manpasand Beverages #Results
first published: Feb 18, 2021 07:00 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | As we move from recession to recovery here are 3 reasons why bulls are here to stay: Trideep Bhattacharya

The Market Podcast | As we move from recession to recovery here are 3 reasons why bulls are here to stay: Trideep Bhattacharya

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.