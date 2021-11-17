Manjeera Const Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.76 crore, up 44.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.76 crore in September 2021 up 44.5% from Rs. 7.45 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.85 crore in September 2021 up 152.03% from Rs. 1.63 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.52 crore in September 2021 up 4209.09% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2020.

Manjeera Const EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.30 in September 2020.

Manjeera Const shares closed at 62.20 on January 23, 2015 (NSE)