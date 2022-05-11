Mangalam Cement Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 451.63 crore, up 9.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 451.63 crore in March 2022 up 9.93% from Rs. 410.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.48 crore in March 2022 down 51.98% from Rs. 36.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.22 crore in March 2022 down 27.25% from Rs. 86.90 crore in March 2021.

Mangalam Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.36 in March 2022 from Rs. 13.64 in March 2021.

Mangalam Cement shares closed at 317.50 on May 10, 2022 (NSE)