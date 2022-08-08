Mangalam Cement Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 513.81 crore, up 44.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 513.81 crore in June 2022 up 44.54% from Rs. 355.48 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.10 crore in June 2022 down 29.65% from Rs. 39.94 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.64 crore in June 2022 down 11.35% from Rs. 88.71 crore in June 2021.

Mangalam Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.22 in June 2022 from Rs. 14.96 in June 2021.

Mangalam Cement shares closed at 319.70 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.97% returns over the last 6 months and -38.35% over the last 12 months.