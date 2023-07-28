Mangal Credit Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.49 crore, up 92.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.49 crore in June 2023 up 92.9% from Rs. 3.88 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2023 up 57.1% from Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.69 crore in June 2023 up 89.67% from Rs. 3.00 crore in June 2022.

Mangal Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 1.28 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.81 in June 2022.

Mangal Credit shares closed at 94.15 on July 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.06% returns over the last 6 months and -24.65% over the last 12 months.