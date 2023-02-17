English
    Manaksia Steels Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 155.88 crore, down 4.12% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manaksia Steels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 155.88 crore in December 2022 down 4.12% from Rs. 162.58 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2022 down 64.29% from Rs. 7.95 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.29 crore in December 2022 down 39.7% from Rs. 12.09 crore in December 2021.

    Manaksia Steels EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.21 in December 2021.

    Manaksia Steels shares closed at 43.15 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.86% returns over the last 6 months and 5.12% over the last 12 months.

    Manaksia Steels
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations155.88156.38162.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations155.88156.38162.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials139.10109.89123.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.0320.691.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.745.705.46
    Depreciation2.542.682.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.2415.5421.06
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.291.878.21
    Other Income3.462.241.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.754.129.36
    Interest0.880.850.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.873.278.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.873.278.99
    Tax1.030.801.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.842.467.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.842.467.95
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.842.467.95
    Equity Share Capital6.556.556.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.430.381.21
    Diluted EPS0.430.381.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.430.381.21
    Diluted EPS0.430.381.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:00 am