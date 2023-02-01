English
    Mahindra EPC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.79 crore, up 28.66% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra EPC Irrigation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 65.79 crore in December 2022 up 28.66% from Rs. 51.13 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2022 up 90.24% from Rs. 3.79 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2022 up 117.11% from Rs. 2.98 crore in December 2021.

    Mahindra EPC Irrigation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations65.7926.3051.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations65.7926.3051.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials42.3122.6434.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.03----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.90-6.24-0.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.447.027.24
    Depreciation0.760.760.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.3012.0312.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.15-9.91-3.83
    Other Income0.900.040.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.25-9.87-3.78
    Interest0.440.590.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.69-10.46-4.21
    Exceptional Items-0.02---0.18
    P/L Before Tax-0.71-10.46-4.39
    Tax-0.34-2.24-0.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.37-8.22-3.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.37-8.22-3.79
    Equity Share Capital27.8927.8927.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.13-2.96-1.36
    Diluted EPS-0.13-2.96-1.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.13-2.96-1.36
    Diluted EPS-0.13-2.96-1.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited