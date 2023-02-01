Mahindra EPC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.79 crore, up 28.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.79 crore in December 2022 up 28.66% from Rs. 51.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2022 up 90.24% from Rs. 3.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2022 up 117.11% from Rs. 2.98 crore in December 2021.

Mahindra EPC shares closed at 103.25 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.25% returns over the last 6 months and -10.30% over the last 12 months.