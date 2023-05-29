Mah Seamless Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,632.86 crore, up 15.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,632.86 crore in March 2023 up 15.07% from Rs. 1,418.99 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 370.04 crore in March 2023 up 274.5% from Rs. 98.81 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 348.63 crore in March 2023 up 74.61% from Rs. 199.66 crore in March 2022.

Mah Seamless EPS has increased to Rs. 27.61 in March 2023 from Rs. 14.75 in March 2022.

Mah Seamless shares closed at 437.80 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.45% returns over the last 6 months and 59.85% over the last 12 months.