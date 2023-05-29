English
    Mah Seamless Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,632.86 crore, up 15.07% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Maharashtra Seamless are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,632.86 crore in March 2023 up 15.07% from Rs. 1,418.99 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 370.04 crore in March 2023 up 274.5% from Rs. 98.81 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 348.63 crore in March 2023 up 74.61% from Rs. 199.66 crore in March 2022.

    Mah Seamless EPS has increased to Rs. 27.61 in March 2023 from Rs. 14.75 in March 2022.

    Mah Seamless shares closed at 437.80 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.45% returns over the last 6 months and 59.85% over the last 12 months.

    Maharashtra Seamless
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,632.861,338.491,418.99
    Other Operating Income--0.06--
    Total Income From Operations1,632.861,338.551,418.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,120.24807.20917.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-81.0475.3690.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.6224.3919.30
    Depreciation34.0434.6235.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses247.62185.41216.18
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax287.38211.57139.66
    Other Income27.2118.0924.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax314.59229.66164.62
    Interest5.699.3917.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax308.90220.27147.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax308.90220.27147.19
    Tax-71.7040.6831.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities380.60179.59115.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period380.60179.59115.63
    Minority Interest-2.65-0.16-9.80
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-7.91-7.67-7.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates370.04171.7698.81
    Equity Share Capital67.0067.0033.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.6112.8214.75
    Diluted EPS27.6112.8214.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.6112.8214.75
    Diluted EPS27.6112.8214.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
