    Madras Fert Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 912.10 crore, up 138.66% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Madras Fertilizers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 912.10 crore in September 2022 up 138.66% from Rs. 382.17 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.92 crore in September 2022 up 309.27% from Rs. 11.43 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.16 crore in September 2022 up 227.95% from Rs. 16.21 crore in September 2021.

    Madras Fert EPS has increased to Rs. 1.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.71 in September 2021.

    Madras Fert shares closed at 49.25 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.55% returns over the last 6 months and 68.66% over the last 12 months.

    Madras Fertilizers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations912.10813.05382.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations912.10813.05382.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials674.41566.54258.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.141.972.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks46.58-4.79-8.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.8225.6323.35
    Depreciation3.003.008.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses112.74120.6692.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.41100.046.09
    Other Income2.751.671.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.16101.718.08
    Interest19.4219.0619.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.7482.65-11.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax30.7482.65-11.43
    Tax6.8219.63--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.9263.02-11.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.9263.02-11.43
    Equity Share Capital161.10161.10161.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.483.91-0.71
    Diluted EPS1.483.91-0.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.483.91-0.71
    Diluted EPS1.483.91-0.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

