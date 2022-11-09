Madras Fert Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 912.10 crore, up 138.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 912.10 crore in September 2022 up 138.66% from Rs. 382.17 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.92 crore in September 2022 up 309.27% from Rs. 11.43 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.16 crore in September 2022 up 227.95% from Rs. 16.21 crore in September 2021.

Madras Fert EPS has increased to Rs. 1.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.71 in September 2021.

Madras Fert shares closed at 49.25 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.55% returns over the last 6 months and 68.66% over the last 12 months.