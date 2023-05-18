English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Madras Fert Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 768.13 crore, down 1.14% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 11:58 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Madras Fertilizers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 768.13 crore in March 2023 down 1.14% from Rs. 776.97 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.32 crore in March 2023 down 50.38% from Rs. 95.37 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.80 crore in March 2023 down 23.67% from Rs. 118.95 crore in March 2022.

    Madras Fert EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.94 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.92 in March 2022.

    Madras Fert shares closed at 73.52 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 59.65% returns over the last 6 months and 63.20% over the last 12 months.

    Madras Fertilizers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations768.13953.81776.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations768.13953.81776.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials528.06717.29499.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.441.991.52
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.308.93-17.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.5824.5726.98
    Depreciation0.593.00-14.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses125.05116.65173.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.7181.38107.76
    Other Income6.503.3926.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax90.2184.77133.89
    Interest19.0220.6933.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax71.1964.08100.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax71.1964.08100.04
    Tax23.8713.014.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities47.3251.0795.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period47.3251.0795.37
    Equity Share Capital161.10161.10161.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.943.175.92
    Diluted EPS2.943.175.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.943.175.92
    Diluted EPS2.943.175.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Madras Fert #Madras Fertilizers #Results
    first published: May 18, 2023 11:54 am