Madras Fert Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 768.13 crore, down 1.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 768.13 crore in March 2023 down 1.14% from Rs. 776.97 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.32 crore in March 2023 down 50.38% from Rs. 95.37 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.80 crore in March 2023 down 23.67% from Rs. 118.95 crore in March 2022.

Madras Fert EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.94 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.92 in March 2022.

Madras Fert shares closed at 73.52 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 59.65% returns over the last 6 months and 63.20% over the last 12 months.