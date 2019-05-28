Madras Fert Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 383.52 crore, down 23.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 383.52 crore in March 2019 down 23.77% from Rs. 503.12 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.12 crore in March 2019 down 84.63% from Rs. 72.36 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.17 crore in March 2019 down 57.61% from Rs. 99.48 crore in March 2018.

Madras Fert EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.69 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.44 in March 2018.

Madras Fert shares closed at 22.85 on May 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given 14.25% returns over the last 6 months and -26.65% over the last 12 months.