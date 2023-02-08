Madras Fert Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 953.81 crore, up 47.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 953.81 crore in December 2022 up 47.15% from Rs. 648.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.07 crore in December 2022 down 4.11% from Rs. 53.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.77 crore in December 2022 up 8.09% from Rs. 81.20 crore in December 2021.

Madras Fert EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.31 in December 2021.

Madras Fert shares closed at 59.45 on February 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.09% returns over the last 6 months and 78.53% over the last 12 months.