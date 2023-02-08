English
    Earnings

    Madras Fert Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 953.81 crore, up 47.15% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Madras Fertilizers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 953.81 crore in December 2022 up 47.15% from Rs. 648.17 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.07 crore in December 2022 down 4.11% from Rs. 53.26 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.77 crore in December 2022 up 8.09% from Rs. 81.20 crore in December 2021.

    Madras Fertilizers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations953.81912.10648.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations953.81912.10648.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials717.29674.41438.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.994.141.99
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.9346.58-18.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.5723.8227.12
    Depreciation3.003.008.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses116.65112.74120.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax81.3847.4170.36
    Other Income3.392.752.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax84.7750.1673.06
    Interest20.6919.4219.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax64.0830.7453.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax64.0830.7453.26
    Tax13.016.82--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities51.0723.9253.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period51.0723.9253.26
    Equity Share Capital161.10161.10161.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.171.483.31
    Diluted EPS3.171.483.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.171.483.31
    Diluted EPS3.171.483.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited