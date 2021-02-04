Madras Fert Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 441.87 crore, down 8.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 441.87 crore in December 2020 down 8.11% from Rs. 480.85 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.91 crore in December 2020 up 211.05% from Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.18 crore in December 2020 up 4.41% from Rs. 35.61 crore in December 2019.

Madras Fert EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.12 in December 2019.

Madras Fert shares closed at 29.15 on February 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 68.50% returns over the last 6 months and 59.29% over the last 12 months.