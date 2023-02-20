English
    Madhucon Proj Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 195.44 crore, up 9.57% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Madhucon Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 195.44 crore in December 2022 up 9.57% from Rs. 178.37 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2022 up 79.04% from Rs. 10.79 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 up 80.88% from Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2021.

    Madhucon Proj shares closed at 4.85 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.62% returns over the last 6 months and -40.12% over the last 12 months.

    Madhucon Projects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations195.44228.41178.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations195.44228.41178.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials176.83215.67123.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.914.514.17
    Depreciation1.211.191.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses116.8710.6756.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-104.39-3.64-6.69
    Other Income102.791.373.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.60-2.26-3.22
    Interest0.350.300.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.96-2.57-3.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.96-2.57-3.87
    Tax0.300.916.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.26-3.47-10.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.26-3.47-10.79
    Equity Share Capital7.387.387.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.31-0.47-1.46
    Diluted EPS-0.31-0.47-1.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.31-0.47-1.46
    Diluted EPS-0.31-0.47-1.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 09:11 am