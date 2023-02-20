Madhucon Proj Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 195.44 crore, up 9.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Madhucon Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 195.44 crore in December 2022 up 9.57% from Rs. 178.37 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2022 up 79.04% from Rs. 10.79 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 up 80.88% from Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2021.
Madhucon Proj shares closed at 4.85 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.62% returns over the last 6 months and -40.12% over the last 12 months.
|Madhucon Projects
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|195.44
|228.41
|178.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|195.44
|228.41
|178.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|176.83
|215.67
|123.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.91
|4.51
|4.17
|Depreciation
|1.21
|1.19
|1.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|116.87
|10.67
|56.29
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-104.39
|-3.64
|-6.69
|Other Income
|102.79
|1.37
|3.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.60
|-2.26
|-3.22
|Interest
|0.35
|0.30
|0.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.96
|-2.57
|-3.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.96
|-2.57
|-3.87
|Tax
|0.30
|0.91
|6.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.26
|-3.47
|-10.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.26
|-3.47
|-10.79
|Equity Share Capital
|7.38
|7.38
|7.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|-0.47
|-1.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|-0.47
|-1.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|-0.47
|-1.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|-0.47
|-1.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited