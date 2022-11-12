Madhucon Proj Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 286.40 crore, up 26.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 286.40 crore in September 2022 up 26.99% from Rs. 225.54 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.03 crore in September 2022 down 715.06% from Rs. 3.68 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.47 crore in September 2022 down 77.05% from Rs. 71.75 crore in September 2021.

Madhucon Proj shares closed at 5.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.38% returns over the last 6 months and 2.83% over the last 12 months.