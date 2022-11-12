English
    Madhucon Proj Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 286.40 crore, up 26.99% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 04:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Madhucon Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 286.40 crore in September 2022 up 26.99% from Rs. 225.54 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.03 crore in September 2022 down 715.06% from Rs. 3.68 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.47 crore in September 2022 down 77.05% from Rs. 71.75 crore in September 2021.

    Madhucon Proj shares closed at 5.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.38% returns over the last 6 months and 2.83% over the last 12 months.

    Madhucon Projects
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations286.40199.53225.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations286.40199.53225.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials387.8054.30126.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-119.39119.3916.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.397.327.17
    Depreciation38.6438.4535.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.0519.5431.33
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-34.08-39.498.56
    Other Income11.9137.4527.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-22.17-2.0436.51
    Interest7.057.6548.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-29.22-9.69-11.67
    Exceptional Items0.100.00--
    P/L Before Tax-29.12-9.69-11.67
    Tax0.91-8.96-1.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-30.03-0.73-9.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-30.03-0.73-9.83
    Minority Interest--5.566.17
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.03
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-30.034.83-3.68
    Equity Share Capital7.387.387.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.83-0.65-0.50
    Diluted EPS-3.83-0.65-0.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.83-0.65-0.50
    Diluted EPS-3.83-0.65-0.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

