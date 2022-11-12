Madhucon Proj Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 286.40 crore, up 26.99% Y-o-Y
November 12, 2022 / 04:58 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Madhucon Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 286.40 crore in September 2022 up 26.99% from Rs. 225.54 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.03 crore in September 2022 down 715.06% from Rs. 3.68 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.47 crore in September 2022 down 77.05% from Rs. 71.75 crore in September 2021.
Madhucon Proj shares closed at 5.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.38% returns over the last 6 months and 2.83% over the last 12 months.
|Madhucon Projects
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|286.40
|199.53
|225.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|286.40
|199.53
|225.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|387.80
|54.30
|126.58
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-119.39
|119.39
|16.66
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.39
|7.32
|7.17
|Depreciation
|38.64
|38.45
|35.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.05
|19.54
|31.33
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-34.08
|-39.49
|8.56
|Other Income
|11.91
|37.45
|27.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.17
|-2.04
|36.51
|Interest
|7.05
|7.65
|48.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-29.22
|-9.69
|-11.67
|Exceptional Items
|0.10
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-29.12
|-9.69
|-11.67
|Tax
|0.91
|-8.96
|-1.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-30.03
|-0.73
|-9.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-30.03
|-0.73
|-9.83
|Minority Interest
|--
|5.56
|6.17
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-0.03
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-30.03
|4.83
|-3.68
|Equity Share Capital
|7.38
|7.38
|7.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.83
|-0.65
|-0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-3.83
|-0.65
|-0.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.83
|-0.65
|-0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-3.83
|-0.65
|-0.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited