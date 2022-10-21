Lykis Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.58 crore, up 31.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 115.58 crore in September 2022 up 31.11% from Rs. 88.15 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.87 crore in September 2022 up 132.63% from Rs. 1.23 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.68 crore in September 2022 up 109.87% from Rs. 2.23 crore in September 2021.

Lykis EPS has increased to Rs. 1.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.62 in September 2021.

Lykis shares closed at 38.80 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.11% returns over the last 6 months and 26.18% over the last 12 months.