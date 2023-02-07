English
    Lyka Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.13 crore, down 39.21% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lyka Labs are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.13 crore in December 2022 down 39.21% from Rs. 28.18 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.21 crore in December 2022 down 279.83% from Rs. 5.68 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.34 crore in December 2022 down 73.49% from Rs. 12.60 crore in December 2021.

    Lyka Labs
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.1322.1328.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.1322.1328.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.075.825.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.142.672.51
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.460.150.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.304.503.82
    Depreciation3.333.462.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.864.263.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.111.289.81
    Other Income1.111.040.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.012.3110.48
    Interest3.042.914.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.03-0.605.88
    Exceptional Items-6.90-0.140.18
    P/L Before Tax-9.93-0.746.06
    Tax0.28-0.340.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.21-0.405.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.21-0.405.68
    Equity Share Capital28.6928.6928.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.57-0.151.97
    Diluted EPS-3.57-0.151.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.57-0.151.97
    Diluted EPS-3.57-0.151.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited