English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Lux Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 714.80 crore, up 23.14% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 04:02 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lux Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 714.80 crore in March 2023 up 23.14% from Rs. 580.48 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.67 crore in March 2023 down 56.15% from Rs. 74.50 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.05 crore in March 2023 down 52.39% from Rs. 113.52 crore in March 2022.

    Lux Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 24.77 in March 2022.

    Lux Industries shares closed at 1,466.05 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.87% returns over the last 6 months and -32.02% over the last 12 months.

    Lux Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations708.19454.64578.71
    Other Operating Income6.613.281.77
    Total Income From Operations714.80457.92580.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials286.05173.21311.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods39.861.7010.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks88.4858.42-84.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.5328.4221.33
    Depreciation5.194.614.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses225.63161.42214.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.0630.14102.97
    Other Income9.803.436.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.8633.57109.01
    Interest5.116.546.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax43.7527.03102.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax43.7527.03102.62
    Tax11.087.4128.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.6719.6274.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.6719.6274.50
    Equity Share Capital6.266.266.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.866.5224.77
    Diluted EPS10.866.5224.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.866.5224.77
    Diluted EPS10.866.5224.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Lux Industries #Results #Textiles - Processing
    first published: May 30, 2023 03:55 pm