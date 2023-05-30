Lux Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 714.80 crore, up 23.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 714.80 crore in March 2023 up 23.14% from Rs. 580.48 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.67 crore in March 2023 down 56.15% from Rs. 74.50 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.05 crore in March 2023 down 52.39% from Rs. 113.52 crore in March 2022.

Lux Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 24.77 in March 2022.

Lux Industries shares closed at 1,466.05 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.87% returns over the last 6 months and -32.02% over the last 12 months.