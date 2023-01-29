English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Live Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    L&T earnings preview: Better execution, decent order inflow to drive sales up 14% in Q3

    Focus will remain on working capital and cash flow management amid better execution and focus on receivables collections

    Dipti Sharma
    January 29, 2023 / 07:38 PM IST

    Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is expected to report a decent growth in sales and net profit for the quarter ended December 2022. It will report its quarterly numbers tomorrow.

    Consolidated revenue for the third quarter of FY23 is seen rising 5.2 percent sequentially and 13.7 percent annually to Rs 44,972.85 crore, according to a brokerage poll conducted by Moneycontrol. The company's net profit is likely to increase 13.7 percent on-quarter and 23.4 percent on-year to Rs 2,535 crore during the period under review.

    L&T Earnings 2901

    Analysts believe the December quarter numbers should reflect a pick-up in the execution activity.