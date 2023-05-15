LKP Securities Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.91 crore, down 28.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.91 crore in March 2023 down 28.86% from Rs. 23.77 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2023 down 115.38% from Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2023 down 76.6% from Rs. 4.83 crore in March 2022.

LKP Securities shares closed at 12.80 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.16% returns over the last 6 months and -16.07% over the last 12 months.