LKP Securities Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.91 crore, down 28.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for LKP Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.91 crore in March 2023 down 28.86% from Rs. 23.77 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2023 down 115.38% from Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2023 down 76.6% from Rs. 4.83 crore in March 2022.
LKP Securities shares closed at 12.80 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.16% returns over the last 6 months and -16.07% over the last 12 months.
|LKP Securities
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.51
|19.83
|23.64
|Other Operating Income
|0.40
|0.14
|0.13
|Total Income From Operations
|16.91
|19.96
|23.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.14
|8.43
|9.07
|Depreciation
|0.92
|0.70
|0.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.26
|0.02
|0.19
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.28
|9.23
|10.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.68
|1.58
|4.00
|Other Income
|0.89
|0.29
|0.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.21
|1.86
|4.34
|Interest
|0.85
|0.65
|0.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.64
|1.21
|3.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.64
|1.21
|3.53
|Tax
|-0.19
|0.34
|0.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.45
|0.88
|2.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.45
|0.88
|2.94
|Equity Share Capital
|15.68
|15.04
|14.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.12
|0.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.12
|0.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.12
|0.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.12
|0.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited