    LKP Securities Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.91 crore, down 28.86% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for LKP Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.91 crore in March 2023 down 28.86% from Rs. 23.77 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2023 down 115.38% from Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2023 down 76.6% from Rs. 4.83 crore in March 2022.

    LKP Securities shares closed at 12.80 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.16% returns over the last 6 months and -16.07% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.5119.8323.64
    Other Operating Income0.400.140.13
    Total Income From Operations16.9119.9623.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.148.439.07
    Depreciation0.920.700.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.260.020.19
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.289.2310.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.681.584.00
    Other Income0.890.290.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.211.864.34
    Interest0.850.650.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.641.213.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.641.213.53
    Tax-0.190.340.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.450.882.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.450.882.94
    Equity Share Capital15.6815.0414.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.060.120.40
    Diluted EPS-0.060.120.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.060.120.40
    Diluted EPS-0.060.120.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #LKP Securities #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: May 15, 2023 09:25 am