LKP Securities Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.38 crore, down 27.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.38 crore in March 2023 down 27.62% from Rs. 24.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 down 107.75% from Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2023 down 70.06% from Rs. 4.91 crore in March 2022.

LKP Securities shares closed at 12.60 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.33% returns over the last 6 months and -15.44% over the last 12 months.