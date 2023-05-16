English
    LKP Securities Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.38 crore, down 27.62% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 05:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for LKP Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.38 crore in March 2023 down 27.62% from Rs. 24.01 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 down 107.75% from Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2023 down 70.06% from Rs. 4.91 crore in March 2022.

    LKP Securities shares closed at 12.60 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.33% returns over the last 6 months and -15.44% over the last 12 months.

    LKP Securities
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.9820.1523.88
    Other Operating Income0.400.140.13
    Total Income From Operations17.3820.2924.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.148.439.15
    Depreciation0.930.720.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.300.020.29
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.359.2910.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.351.824.06
    Other Income0.900.290.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.542.114.40
    Interest0.850.650.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.301.463.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.301.463.59
    Tax-0.070.390.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.231.062.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.231.062.99
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.01----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.231.062.99
    Equity Share Capital15.6815.0414.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.140.39
    Diluted EPS-0.030.140.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.140.39
    Diluted EPS-0.030.140.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
