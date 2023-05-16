LKP Securities Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.38 crore, down 27.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for LKP Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.38 crore in March 2023 down 27.62% from Rs. 24.01 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 down 107.75% from Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2023 down 70.06% from Rs. 4.91 crore in March 2022.
LKP Securities shares closed at 12.60 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.33% returns over the last 6 months and -15.44% over the last 12 months.
|LKP Securities
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.98
|20.15
|23.88
|Other Operating Income
|0.40
|0.14
|0.13
|Total Income From Operations
|17.38
|20.29
|24.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.14
|8.43
|9.15
|Depreciation
|0.93
|0.72
|0.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.30
|0.02
|0.29
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.35
|9.29
|10.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.35
|1.82
|4.06
|Other Income
|0.90
|0.29
|0.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.54
|2.11
|4.40
|Interest
|0.85
|0.65
|0.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.30
|1.46
|3.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.30
|1.46
|3.59
|Tax
|-0.07
|0.39
|0.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.23
|1.06
|2.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.23
|1.06
|2.99
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.01
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.23
|1.06
|2.99
|Equity Share Capital
|15.68
|15.04
|14.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.14
|0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.14
|0.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.14
|0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.14
|0.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited