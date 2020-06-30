App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 02:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Linc PenandPlas Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 100.98 crore, down 4.94% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Linc Pen and Plastics are:

Net Sales at Rs 100.98 crore in March 2020 down 4.94% from Rs. 106.23 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.98 crore in March 2020 up 676.42% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.05 crore in March 2020 up 36.93% from Rs. 8.07 crore in March 2019.

Linc PenandPlas EPS has increased to Rs. 3.35 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.43 in March 2019.

Linc PenandPlas shares closed at 167.25 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -13.74% returns over the last 6 months and -14.62% over the last 12 months.

Linc Pen and Plastics
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations100.9896.70106.23
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations100.9896.70106.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials30.4535.3534.20
Purchase of Traded Goods31.2530.0127.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.74-5.6213.11
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost10.059.446.69
Depreciation3.163.132.74
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses18.8717.2617.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.947.134.73
Other Income-0.050.030.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.897.155.33
Interest1.201.331.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.685.833.87
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax6.685.833.87
Tax1.711.503.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.984.330.64
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.984.330.64
Equity Share Capital14.8714.7914.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.352.930.43
Diluted EPS3.352.930.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.352.930.43
Diluted EPS3.352.930.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jun 30, 2020 02:00 pm

