Linc PenandPlas Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 100.98 crore, down 4.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.98 crore in March 2020 down 4.94% from Rs. 106.23 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.98 crore in March 2020 up 676.42% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.05 crore in March 2020 up 36.93% from Rs. 8.07 crore in March 2019.

Linc PenandPlas EPS has increased to Rs. 3.35 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.43 in March 2019.

Linc PenandPlas shares closed at 167.25 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -13.74% returns over the last 6 months and -14.62% over the last 12 months.