LGB Forge Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32.39 crore, up 0.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.39 crore in March 2023 up 0.67% from Rs. 32.17 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2023 down 757.27% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 down 87.27% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2022.

LGB Forge shares closed at 8.80 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.33% returns over the last 6 months and -3.30% over the last 12 months.