LGB Forge Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32.39 crore, up 0.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for LGB Forge are:
Net Sales at Rs 32.39 crore in March 2023 up 0.67% from Rs. 32.17 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2023 down 757.27% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 down 87.27% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2022.
LGB Forge shares closed at 8.80 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.33% returns over the last 6 months and -3.30% over the last 12 months.
|LGB Forge
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|32.39
|26.00
|32.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|32.39
|26.00
|32.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.46
|15.26
|15.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.15
|0.22
|0.63
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.19
|5.33
|5.87
|Depreciation
|1.22
|1.19
|1.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.07
|8.15
|8.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.41
|-4.15
|0.46
|Other Income
|0.40
|0.28
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.01
|-3.87
|0.54
|Interest
|0.66
|0.51
|0.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.66
|-4.38
|0.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.66
|-4.38
|0.25
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.66
|-4.38
|0.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.66
|-4.38
|0.25
|Equity Share Capital
|23.82
|23.82
|23.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-0.18
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-0.18
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-0.18
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-0.18
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited