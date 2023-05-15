English
    LGB Forge Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32.39 crore, up 0.67% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 11:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for LGB Forge are:

    Net Sales at Rs 32.39 crore in March 2023 up 0.67% from Rs. 32.17 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2023 down 757.27% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 down 87.27% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2022.

    LGB Forge shares closed at 8.80 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.33% returns over the last 6 months and -3.30% over the last 12 months.

    LGB Forge
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations32.3926.0032.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations32.3926.0032.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.4615.2615.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.150.220.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.195.335.87
    Depreciation1.221.191.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.078.158.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.41-4.150.46
    Other Income0.400.280.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.01-3.870.54
    Interest0.660.510.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.66-4.380.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.66-4.380.25
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.66-4.380.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.66-4.380.25
    Equity Share Capital23.8223.8223.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.07-0.180.01
    Diluted EPS-0.07-0.180.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.07-0.180.01
    Diluted EPS-0.07-0.180.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 15, 2023 11:28 pm