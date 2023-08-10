Lesha Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore, down 75.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore in June 2023 down 75.09% from Rs. 2.69 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.32 crore in June 2023 up 1769.7% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 78.38% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

Lesha Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2022.

Lesha Ind shares closed at 4.78 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.21% returns over the last 6 months and -64.62% over the last 12 months.