Lancer Containe Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 195.70 crore, up 60.68% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lancer Containers Lines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 195.70 crore in September 2022 up 60.68% from Rs. 121.79 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.22 crore in September 2022 up 127.34% from Rs. 5.38 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.34 crore in September 2022 up 125.43% from Rs. 9.91 crore in September 2021.

    Lancer Containe EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.35 in September 2021.

    Lancer Containe shares closed at 490.80 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 129.29% returns over the last 6 months and 227.09% over the last 12 months.

    Lancer Containers Lines
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations195.70205.30121.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations195.70205.30121.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials170.01181.51109.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----0.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.753.032.45
    Depreciation3.843.072.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.531.791.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.5715.907.41
    Other Income1.921.600.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.5017.507.65
    Interest2.851.520.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.6515.987.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.6515.987.11
    Tax3.434.121.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.2211.865.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.2211.865.38
    Equity Share Capital30.1430.1410.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.053.945.35
    Diluted EPS3.353.945.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.053.945.35
    Diluted EPS3.353.945.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
