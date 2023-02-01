Lakshmi Machine Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,176.10 crore, up 33.1% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,176.10 1,168.26 883.63 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,176.10 1,168.26 883.63 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 769.25 768.63 581.67 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -26.81 -13.25 -16.37 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 92.12 95.26 80.97 Depreciation 19.93 17.46 14.17 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 227.29 210.67 158.02 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 94.31 89.49 65.18 Other Income 34.25 44.43 22.59 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 128.56 133.93 87.77 Interest -- -- 0.07 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 128.56 133.93 87.70 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 128.56 133.93 87.70 Tax 23.59 39.79 24.22 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 104.96 94.14 63.48 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 104.96 94.14 63.48 Equity Share Capital 10.68 10.68 10.68 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 98.25 88.12 59.42 Diluted EPS 98.25 88.12 59.42 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 98.25 88.12 59.42 Diluted EPS 98.25 88.12 59.42 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited