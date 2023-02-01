Lakshmi Machine Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,176.10 crore, up 33.1% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 11:32 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakshmi Machine Works are:Net Sales at Rs 1,176.10 crore in December 2022 up 33.1% from Rs. 883.63 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 104.96 crore in December 2022 up 65.36% from Rs. 63.48 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.49 crore in December 2022 up 45.66% from Rs. 101.94 crore in December 2021.
Lakshmi Machine EPS has increased to Rs. 98.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 59.42 in December 2021.
|Lakshmi Machine shares closed at 11,282.40 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.00% returns over the last 6 months and 2.43% over the last 12 months.
|Lakshmi Machine Works
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,176.10
|1,168.26
|883.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,176.10
|1,168.26
|883.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|769.25
|768.63
|581.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-26.81
|-13.25
|-16.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|92.12
|95.26
|80.97
|Depreciation
|19.93
|17.46
|14.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|227.29
|210.67
|158.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|94.31
|89.49
|65.18
|Other Income
|34.25
|44.43
|22.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|128.56
|133.93
|87.77
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|128.56
|133.93
|87.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|128.56
|133.93
|87.70
|Tax
|23.59
|39.79
|24.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|104.96
|94.14
|63.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|104.96
|94.14
|63.48
|Equity Share Capital
|10.68
|10.68
|10.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|98.25
|88.12
|59.42
|Diluted EPS
|98.25
|88.12
|59.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|98.25
|88.12
|59.42
|Diluted EPS
|98.25
|88.12
|59.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited