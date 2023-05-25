Lakshmi Elec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 95.78 crore, up 18.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.78 crore in March 2023 up 18.93% from Rs. 80.53 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2023 down 22.86% from Rs. 5.26 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.60 crore in March 2023 down 18.82% from Rs. 8.13 crore in March 2022.

Lakshmi Elec EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 21.38 in March 2022.

Lakshmi Elec shares closed at 1,174.90 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.34% returns over the last 6 months and 93.96% over the last 12 months.