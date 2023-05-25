English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Lakshmi Elec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 95.78 crore, up 18.93% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 11:29 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 95.78 crore in March 2023 up 18.93% from Rs. 80.53 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2023 down 22.86% from Rs. 5.26 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.60 crore in March 2023 down 18.82% from Rs. 8.13 crore in March 2022.

    Lakshmi Elec EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 21.38 in March 2022.

    Lakshmi Elec shares closed at 1,174.90 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.34% returns over the last 6 months and 93.96% over the last 12 months.

    Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations95.7891.9280.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations95.7891.9280.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials75.6875.9962.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.39-1.771.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.156.915.90
    Depreciation0.700.610.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.834.843.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.045.336.98
    Other Income0.860.790.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.906.137.57
    Interest0.160.160.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.745.977.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.745.977.46
    Tax1.691.682.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.054.295.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.054.295.26
    Equity Share Capital2.462.462.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.4917.4521.38
    Diluted EPS16.4917.4521.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.4917.4521.38
    Diluted EPS16.4917.4521.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Lakshmi Elec #Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems #Results
    first published: May 25, 2023 11:21 pm