English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Lakshmi Elec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.92 crore, up 32.65% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:25 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 91.92 crore in December 2022 up 32.65% from Rs. 69.30 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.29 crore in December 2022 up 14.46% from Rs. 3.75 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.74 crore in December 2022 up 18.87% from Rs. 5.67 crore in December 2021.

    Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations91.9295.6069.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations91.9295.6069.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials75.9976.0854.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.77-0.390.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.917.035.57
    Depreciation0.610.590.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.844.043.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.338.254.66
    Other Income0.790.920.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.139.175.12
    Interest0.160.130.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.979.055.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.979.055.02
    Tax1.682.301.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.296.753.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.296.753.75
    Equity Share Capital2.462.462.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.4527.4415.24
    Diluted EPS17.4527.4415.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.4527.4415.24
    Diluted EPS17.4527.4415.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited