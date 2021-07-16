Lagnam Spintex Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 74.72 crore, up 280.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.72 crore in June 2021 up 280.46% from Rs. 19.64 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.11 crore in June 2021 up 182.51% from Rs. 7.41 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.06 crore in June 2021 up 594.7% from Rs. 2.64 crore in June 2020.

Lagnam Spintex EPS has increased to Rs. 3.46 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.19 in June 2020.

Lagnam Spintex shares closed at 30.55 on July 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 87.42% returns over the last 6 months and 213.33% over the last 12 months.