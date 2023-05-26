Kunststoffe Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore, up 24.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore in March 2023 up 24.18% from Rs. 3.28 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2023 down 18.94% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2023 down 3.17% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022.

Kunststoffe Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.62 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.77 in March 2022.

Kunststoffe Ind shares closed at 26.47 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.39% returns over the last 6 months and 12.16% over the last 12 months.