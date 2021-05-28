Kunststoffe Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore, up 32.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore in March 2021 up 32.86% from Rs. 2.21 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2021 up 23635.29% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2020.

Kunststoffe Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2020.

Kunststoffe Ind shares closed at 25.50 on May 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 35.28% returns over the last 6 months and 608.33% over the last 12 months.