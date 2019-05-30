Kunststoffe Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.79 crore, up 51.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.79 crore in March 2019 up 51.67% from Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2019 up 44.8% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2019 up 35.38% from Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2018.

Kunststoffe Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.86 in March 2018.

Kunststoffe Ind shares closed at 27.55 on April 09, 2019 (BSE)