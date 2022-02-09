Kunststoffe Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.72 crore, down 8.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.72 crore in December 2021 down 8.38% from Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021 up 146.98% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021 up 72.73% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2020.

Kunststoffe Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2020.

Kunststoffe Ind shares closed at 27.55 on February 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.58% returns over the last 6 months and 37.75% over the last 12 months.