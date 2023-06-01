English
    Kridhan Infra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore, down 61.83% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kridhan Infra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore in March 2023 down 61.83% from Rs. 5.45 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.64 crore in March 2023 up 94.58% from Rs. 362.24 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2023 up 1580% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

    Kridhan Infra shares closed at 2.35 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -41.98% returns over the last 6 months and -51.55% over the last 12 months.

    Kridhan Infra
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.08--5.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.08--5.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.19--4.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.100.090.09
    Depreciation0.100.101.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.060.230.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.63-0.42-1.77
    Other Income0.110.39-0.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.74-0.03-1.91
    Interest----0.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.74-0.03-2.65
    Exceptional Items-20.13-34.95-357.37
    P/L Before Tax-19.39-34.98-360.02
    Tax0.250.010.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-19.64-34.99-360.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-19.64-34.99-360.06
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates---1.01-2.18
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-19.64-36.00-362.24
    Equity Share Capital18.9618.9618.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.07-3.69-38.21
    Diluted EPS-2.07---38.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.07-3.69-38.21
    Diluted EPS-2.07---38.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Kridhan Infra #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 11:44 am