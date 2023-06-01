Kridhan Infra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore, down 61.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore in March 2023 down 61.83% from Rs. 5.45 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.64 crore in March 2023 up 94.58% from Rs. 362.24 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2023 up 1580% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

Kridhan Infra shares closed at 2.35 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -41.98% returns over the last 6 months and -51.55% over the last 12 months.