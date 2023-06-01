Kridhan Infra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore, down 61.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kridhan Infra are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore in March 2023 down 61.83% from Rs. 5.45 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.64 crore in March 2023 up 94.58% from Rs. 362.24 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2023 up 1580% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.
Kridhan Infra shares closed at 2.35 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -41.98% returns over the last 6 months and -51.55% over the last 12 months.
|Kridhan Infra
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.08
|--
|5.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.08
|--
|5.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.19
|--
|4.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.09
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.10
|1.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.06
|0.23
|0.40
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.63
|-0.42
|-1.77
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.39
|-0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.74
|-0.03
|-1.91
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.74
|-0.03
|-2.65
|Exceptional Items
|-20.13
|-34.95
|-357.37
|P/L Before Tax
|-19.39
|-34.98
|-360.02
|Tax
|0.25
|0.01
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-19.64
|-34.99
|-360.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-19.64
|-34.99
|-360.06
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|-1.01
|-2.18
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-19.64
|-36.00
|-362.24
|Equity Share Capital
|18.96
|18.96
|18.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.07
|-3.69
|-38.21
|Diluted EPS
|-2.07
|--
|-38.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.07
|-3.69
|-38.21
|Diluted EPS
|-2.07
|--
|-38.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited