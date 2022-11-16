K&R RAIL ENGINE Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.04 crore, up 256.76% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for K&R Rail Enginerring are:
Net Sales at Rs 32.04 crore in September 2022 up 256.76% from Rs. 8.98 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2022 down 43.48% from Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.93 crore in September 2022 down 3.02% from Rs. 1.99 crore in September 2021.
K&R RAIL ENGINE EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in September 2021.
K&R RAIL ENGINE shares closed at 89.80 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 300.00% returns over the last 6 months and 156.94% over the last 12 months.
|K&R Rail Enginerring
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|32.04
|62.37
|8.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|32.04
|62.37
|8.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|28.18
|58.31
|5.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.04
|0.89
|0.51
|Depreciation
|0.77
|0.68
|0.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.00
|0.98
|1.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.05
|1.51
|1.52
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.07
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.16
|1.59
|1.52
|Interest
|0.42
|0.30
|0.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.73
|1.28
|1.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.73
|1.28
|1.29
|Tax
|0.21
|0.36
|0.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.53
|0.92
|0.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.53
|0.92
|0.93
|Equity Share Capital
|15.78
|15.78
|15.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.33
|0.58
|0.59
|Diluted EPS
|0.33
|0.58
|0.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.33
|0.58
|0.59
|Diluted EPS
|0.33
|0.58
|0.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited