    K&R RAIL ENGINE Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.04 crore, up 256.76% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for K&R Rail Enginerring are:

    Net Sales at Rs 32.04 crore in September 2022 up 256.76% from Rs. 8.98 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2022 down 43.48% from Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.93 crore in September 2022 down 3.02% from Rs. 1.99 crore in September 2021.

    K&R RAIL ENGINE EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in September 2021.

    K&R RAIL ENGINE shares closed at 89.80 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 300.00% returns over the last 6 months and 156.94% over the last 12 months.

    K&R Rail Enginerring
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations32.0462.378.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations32.0462.378.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.1858.315.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.040.890.51
    Depreciation0.770.680.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.000.981.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.051.511.52
    Other Income0.110.07--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.161.591.52
    Interest0.420.300.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.731.281.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.731.281.29
    Tax0.210.360.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.530.920.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.530.920.93
    Equity Share Capital15.7815.7815.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.330.580.59
    Diluted EPS0.330.580.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.330.580.59
    Diluted EPS0.330.580.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 16, 2022 10:00 am