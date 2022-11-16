K&R RAIL ENGINE Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.04 crore, up 256.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.04 crore in September 2022 up 256.76% from Rs. 8.98 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2022 down 43.48% from Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.93 crore in September 2022 down 3.02% from Rs. 1.99 crore in September 2021.

K&R RAIL ENGINE EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in September 2021.

K&R RAIL ENGINE shares closed at 89.80 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 300.00% returns over the last 6 months and 156.94% over the last 12 months.